Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,170. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 236,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

