Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. 687,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

