Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,331,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,826 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 782,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 81,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

