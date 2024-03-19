RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wedbush

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMBL. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBL

RumbleON Trading Up 8.1 %

RumbleON stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 352,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($3.98). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. On average, analysts predict that RumbleON will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RumbleON by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RumbleON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RumbleON by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

(Get Free Report)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.