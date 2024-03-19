RumbleON’s (RMBL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on RumbleON from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

RumbleON Price Performance

RumbleON stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,335. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. Analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,114 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 38.5% in the second quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in RumbleON by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RumbleON by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RumbleON by 49,888,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,882 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

