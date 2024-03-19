Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Paul Wierbicki Sells 22,743 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

