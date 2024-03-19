Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Trading Down 0.6%

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 9,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Safestore Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.