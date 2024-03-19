Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells $23,643.94 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director David V. Hedley III sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $23,643.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,497.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.23. 437,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.