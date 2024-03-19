Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010,996 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after acquiring an additional 882,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,854,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 2,445,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

