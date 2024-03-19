Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

