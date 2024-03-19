Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $731.54. 1,593,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $716.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.01.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

