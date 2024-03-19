Secret Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.94 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00107667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00017737 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 404.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.