SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.9 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.