SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 8,943,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,243.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,243.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

