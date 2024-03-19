SentinelOne’s (S) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on S. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.04.

Shares of S stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 8,943,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,243.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,273,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

