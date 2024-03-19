Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 4.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 3,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Sernova Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

