Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Drops By 8.8%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.55. The company had a trading volume of 739,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,816. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

