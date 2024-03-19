Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Expands By 5.3%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $650.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

