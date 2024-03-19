Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Drops By 7.7%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CION Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in CION Investment by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CION Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 401,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $578.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

