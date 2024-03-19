Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Grows By 5.2%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 803,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 615,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 77,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 133,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,955. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

