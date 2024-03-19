Short Interest in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU) Expands By 6.3%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DECAU traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Denali Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Institutional Trading of Denali Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

