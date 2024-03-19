Short Interest in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Expands By 5.8%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 837,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DEC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 522,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,225. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

