Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Declines By 9.3%

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,631,675,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FI traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $154.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $154.52.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

