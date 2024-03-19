Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Declines By 9.3%

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fiserv
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,631,675,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Read More
