Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expands By 5.6%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

FSBW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $248.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

