Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Increases By 5.9%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $330,046.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,919 shares of company stock worth $113,390. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Funko by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Trading Up 1.9 %

Funko Company Profile

FNKO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 487,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Funko has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.42.

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.