Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Silence Therapeutics stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $718.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.45. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $136,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

