Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. 461,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.