Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMWB. Barclays raised their price target on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMWB

Similarweb Stock Up 0.6 %

SMWB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 93,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,026. The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.68. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 203.38%. The business had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Similarweb by 9,213.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.