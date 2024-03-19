Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMAR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 3,173,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,879,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

