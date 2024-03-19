Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 3,173,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

