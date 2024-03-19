Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

SLDB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 445,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,603. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430. Insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 582.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 168,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Stories

