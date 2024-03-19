Sourceless (STR) One Day Volume Reaches $0.09

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $190.90 million and $0.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006127 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00028017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,943.02 or 1.00122550 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011025 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00146304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00909033 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

