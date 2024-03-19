SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.21 and last traded at $103.41. 5,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $372.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

