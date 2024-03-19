Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,645 shares of company stock valued at $885,980. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on CXM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
