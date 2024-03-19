Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $316,750.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Terri F. Graham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.4 %

SFM stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,069. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

