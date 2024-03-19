Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $589,799.51 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 9,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $589,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $291,450.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Kim Coffin sold 351 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $21,926.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

