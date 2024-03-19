Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.68. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $1,701,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,810,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $8,681,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

