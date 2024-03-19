Stifel Nicolaus Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

First Advantage (NYSE:FAGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 451,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.