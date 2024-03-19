Stifel Nicolaus Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 451,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

