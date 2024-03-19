Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,292. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

