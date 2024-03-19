Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $145,839.60 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

TARS traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 314,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,900. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

