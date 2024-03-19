Tema Global Royalties ETF (BATS:ROYA) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Tema Global Royalties ETF (BATS:ROYA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Tema Global Royalties ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ROYA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

