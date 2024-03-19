The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.59. 1,194,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 243.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.