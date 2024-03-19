The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 218,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 80,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,279. The firm has a market cap of $670.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

