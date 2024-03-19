Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Roth Mkm

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 138,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,799,015.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 495,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,866 over the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

