Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $7.50

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 138,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,370,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 495,022 shares of company stock worth $3,624,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

