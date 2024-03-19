Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,153. The stock has a market cap of $292.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

