Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 0.2%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

