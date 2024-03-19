TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $297,443,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $1,238.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,713. The stock has a market cap of $573.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,045.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
