UBS Group Boosts Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $13.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APLT. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

