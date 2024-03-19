UBS Group Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $121.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.56. 488,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

